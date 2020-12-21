14 individuals positive for COVID-19 within Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood announced in a news conference Monday morning that 14 people within the Springfield Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19 and 14 are awaiting test results.

Clapprood made the announcement during the city of Springfield’s weekly COVID-19 update meeting and thanked Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan for keeping the stations cleaned and sanitized as possible.

Clapprood also stated that Patrick Leonardo of American Medical Response has been testing some of the employees quickly so they can keep the spread to a minimum

“I think we’ve done a good job and we’ve suffered through and we’ve kept it to about as minimal as we could do it,” Clapprood said.

The police cars are cleaned after every use which Clapprood thinks is helping prevent the spread.

Springfield weekly COVID-19 update

