15 Holyoke Medical Center staff members tested positive for COVID-19

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Fifteen staff members at Holyoke Medical Center tested positive for COVID-19, in an outbreak that may have originated in a hospital break room.

Holyoke Medical Center spokesperson Rebecca MacGregor confirmed for 22News that the 15 staff members tested positive about two weeks ago. She said that it is believed that the staff members had been eating together in a break room.

The incident is somewhat similar to an outbreak at Baystate Medical Center back in July. In that case, 23 employees and 13 patients had tested positive for COVID-19, at least in part due to the lack of social distancing and wearing of masks in a hospital break room.

MacGregor told 22News that two of the employees that had tested positive for COVID have recovered, and have been able to return to work.

According to MacGregor, the hospital is also putting new rules in place to ensure something like this does not happen again.