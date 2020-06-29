16 patients with COVID-19 hospitalized at Baystate Medical Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has tested a total of 22,868 individuals for the coronavirus as of Monday.

Of those numbers, 20,885 have come back negative, 1,944 are positive and 38 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health, there are 16 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 3 of whom are in critical care units, and 13 hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus.

The following test results are broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 16 confirmed, 13 under investigation

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 0 under investigation

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed, 0 under investigation

Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed, 0 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported on Sunday that there are now 108,667 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,060 deaths.