17 COVID-19 cases reported at Buckley HealthCare Center in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than a dozen cases of COVID-19 have been reported at the Buckley HealthCare center in Greenfield, representing more than twice the number of cases reported there last week.

According to a statement posted on the website of the facility’s parent company, National HealthCare Corporation, there have been 17 patients at Buckley that have tested positive for COVID-19, with five of those patients having been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“The Center had already taken steps to isolate the infected patients when symptoms occurred to prevent additional exposure. Buckley HealthCare Center continues to follow protocols set forth by the Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services (CMS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) to isolate this situation,” the statement reads.

Last week, Buckley HealthCare Center announced eight patients tested positive for COVID-19, and four cases had been announced the previous Friday.

The facility is a 120-bed post-acute 24-hour skilled nursing healthcare center, which tends to individuals who need care after a stroke, joint replacement surgery, cardiac procedure, or serious illness.