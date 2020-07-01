1  of  3
17 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has tested a total of 23,593 individuals for the coronavirus as of Wednesday.

Of those numbers, 21,573 have come back negative, 1,958 are positive and 60 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health, there are 17 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, three of whom are in critical care units, and 20 hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus.

The following test results are broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 17 confirmed, 14 under investigation
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 2 under investigation
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed, 3 under investigation
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed, 1 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported that there are now 108,882 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,054 deaths as of Tuesday.

Donate Today