17 patients with COVID-19 at Baystate Medical Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health is currently caring for 17 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Monday.

Of those numbers reported, two are in critical care units.

COVID-19 testing results broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 17 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed

State public health officials reported Saturday there are 109 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 115,850.