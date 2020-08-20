17 patients with COVID-19 at Baystate Medical Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are 17 patients with COVID-19 being cared for within Baystate Health as of Thursday.

Of those numbers, one patient is in the critical care unit.

COVID-19 numbers broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 17 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed

State public health officials reported Wednesday there are 262 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 115,048.