1,763 people tested for COVID-19 by Baystate Health, 355 positive

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – As of Thursday Baystate Health has tested 1,763 people for COVID-19.

Of those test 355 have tested positive, 1,274 have come back negative and there are still pending results for 134 people.

According to a news release from Baystate Health, they are caring for 134 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection, 41 of whom are in the critical care units. 79 patients that are hospitalized are under investigation for COVID-19 infection.

The numbers released by Baystate Health cumulative for the entire health system and has not broken up by individual hospital.