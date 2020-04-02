18 veterans now confirmed dead at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Three more veteran deaths at the Soldiers’ Home have been announced by the state, bringing the total number of deaths now to 18 on Thursday.

According to the Office of Health and Human Services, the Soldiers’ Home has reported the following:

18 veteran resident deaths (12 positive tests, 3 pending, 2 negative, 1 unknown)

23 veteran residents have tested positive

7 staff tested positive

Total numbers at the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home were also reported as of Thursday:

2 veteran resident deaths (2 positive)

9 veteran residents who have tested positive

7 staff tested (2 positive, 2 negative, 3 pending)

The superintendent of the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, Bennett Walsh, was placed on paid administrative leave on Monday, the same day news broke about the death of 11 veteran residents. Walsh issued a statement on Wednesday claiming he and the staff followed guidelines provided by state health officials.

The state has now deployed the first mobile testing unit in Holyoke to test every single resident and staff. Personal protective gear and cleaning supplies are now available in the facility to prevent further spread.

Governor Baker, Mayor Morse, and other lawmakers have called for a thorough investigation into the deaths of the veterans. Along with the new leadership at the facility, a clinical command group has been established to provide safe and appropriate care for the veteran residents.

Gov. Baker has also appointed Attorney Mark W. Pearlstein to lead the investigation in the situation at the Soldiers’ Home. He also ordered all U.S. and Commonwealth flags be lowered at half-staff until sunset on April 5.