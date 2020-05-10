$183K in grants given to nonprofits supporting local families during pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts has given its sixth round of grants that focuses on families, mental health, and food justice locally.

According to a news release sent to 22News, a total of $183,000 in grants have been distributed amoungest nonprofits that are addressing immediate needs to those during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Specifically, in the sixth round, the grants went to the following nonprofits:

Chicopee Boys & Girls Club

The Children’s Study Home, Springfield

Gardening the Community, Springfield

Jewish Family Services of Western MA, Springfield

Just Roots, Greenfield

Montague Catholic Social Ministries, Turners Falls

Neighbors Helping Neighbors, South Hadley

Open Pantry Community Services, Springfield

Revitalize Community Development Corporation, Springfield

River Valley Counseling Center, Holyoke

Treehouse Foundation, Easthampton

Western Mass Recovery Learning Community

Nearly $2 million in grants have been invested by the COVID-19 Response Fund for the Pioneer Valley. Statewide, hundreds of families have received resources and will continue to provide help to those in need. Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund has recently donated half of a million to support CFWM’s response during the pandemic.