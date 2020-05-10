$183K in grants given to nonprofits supporting local families during pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts has given its sixth round of grants that focuses on families, mental health, and food justice locally.
According to a news release sent to 22News, a total of $183,000 in grants have been distributed amoungest nonprofits that are addressing immediate needs to those during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Specifically, in the sixth round, the grants went to the following nonprofits:
- Chicopee Boys & Girls Club
- The Children’s Study Home, Springfield
- Gardening the Community, Springfield
- Jewish Family Services of Western MA, Springfield
- Just Roots, Greenfield
- Montague Catholic Social Ministries, Turners Falls
- Neighbors Helping Neighbors, South Hadley
- Open Pantry Community Services, Springfield
- Revitalize Community Development Corporation, Springfield
- River Valley Counseling Center, Holyoke
- Treehouse Foundation, Easthampton
- Western Mass Recovery Learning Community
Nearly $2 million in grants have been invested by the COVID-19 Response Fund for the Pioneer Valley. Statewide, hundreds of families have received resources and will continue to provide help to those in need. Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund has recently donated half of a million to support CFWM’s response during the pandemic.
“We are continuing to provide vital resources to the frontline organizations addressing vulnerable individuals, youth, and families. As the work of the COVID-19 Response Fund unfolds, we are continuing to learn about gaps in resources and are identifying those most in need of emergency assistance. We thank the organizations we are able to support with resources and are inspired by their advocacy for the constituents they serve.”Katie Allan Zobel, President and CEO of the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts