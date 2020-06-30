Breaking News
Three arrests made after reported home invasion in Springfield
1  of  2
Watch Live
12PM: Governor Charlie Baker provided an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak
12PM- 1PM: 22News Noon Newscast

190 COVID-19 tests pending at Baystate Health

Coronavirus Local Impact
Posted: / Updated:
baystate medical center_246019

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has tested a total of 23,283 individuals for the coronavirus as of Tuesday.

TOP 5: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts

Of those numbers, 21,142 have come back negative, 1,949 are positive and 190 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health, there are 17 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 2 of whom are in critical care units, and 24 hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus.

The following test results are broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 17 confirmed, 15 under investigation
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 8 under investigation
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed, 0 under investigation
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed, 1 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported that there are now 108,768 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,095 deaths as of Monday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today