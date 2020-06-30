190 COVID-19 tests pending at Baystate Health

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has tested a total of 23,283 individuals for the coronavirus as of Tuesday.

Of those numbers, 21,142 have come back negative, 1,949 are positive and 190 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health, there are 17 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 2 of whom are in critical care units, and 24 hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus.

The following test results are broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 17 confirmed, 15 under investigation

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 8 under investigation

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed, 0 under investigation

Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed, 1 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported that there are now 108,768 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,095 deaths as of Monday.