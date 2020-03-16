197 confirmed coronavirus cases in state, 12 in western Massachusetts

This undated photo provided by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows CDC’s laboratory test kit for the new coronavirus. (CDC via AP)

BOSTON (WWLP) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts has increased to 197 Monday, according to data released by the state Department of Public Health.

The newly released numbers show a total of 12 confirmed cases in the western Massachusetts area. One case has been confirmed in Hampden County and Berkshire County remains the only county in the area with the most cases, 11.

The county with the most cases statewide is Middlesex County with 83 confirmed cases, followed by Norfolk and Suffolk, both with 36. Confirmed cases by county breakdown below:

Barnstable: 1

Berkshire: 11

Bristol: 2

Essex: 8

Hampden: 1

Middlesex: 83

Norfolk: 36

Plymouth: 3

Suffolk: 36

Worcester: 6

Unknown: 10

The DPH report indicates that 100 of the confirmed cases were results of exposure to Biogen employees and household contacts. Eighteen was travel-related, 28 was from local transmission and 51 cases are being investigated.

Over 10 patients with confirmed coronavirus cases were hospitalized, according to the DPH data.