$1M GIVEAWAY: Fully vaccinated residents can enter beginning Thursday

BOSTON (WWLP) – Beginning July 1st, Massachusetts residents can begin registering for a chance to win $1 million or a college scholarship grant from the Vaxmillions giveaway.

Residents ages 12 and up who are fully vaccinated prior to each drawing are allowed to enter the giveaway. A total of five giveaways will be held beginning on July 26th. Each week after that, another drawing will be held until August 23rd. Winners are announced three days after the drawing. If the winner is over the age of 18, they will win $1 million and if under 18, they will win one of five $300,000 scholarship grants.

Registration for the Vaxmillions begins on July 1st. To enter, you must be fully vaccinated and apply on VaxMillionsGiveaway.com. A call center will be made available to resident that do not have internet and will be available in multiple languages. You can reach the call center by call 211 during these hours after July 1st:

Monday-Thursday: 8:30 AM-6:00 PM

Friday: 8:30 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday-Sunday: 9:00 AM-2:00 PM

If you are not fully vaccinated by July 22nd, you will miss the first drawing. However, you can still enter for the rest of the drawings if you are fully vaccinated at a later date. Timing and deadline are as followed:

Funds in the scholarship grant can be used for tuition, room and board, and related expenses at any college, university, or technical or trade school or other post-secondary educational institution eligible to participate in a student aid program administered by the U.S. Department of Education.

The Commonwealth launched the Massachusetts VaxMillions giveaway as one of several strategies to increase COVID-19 vaccines in the state and encourage residents to get vaccinated.