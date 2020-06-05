$1M in grants given to nonprofits supporting local families during pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts has given two more rounds of grants that focuses on families, mental health, and food justice locally.

According to a news release sent to 22News, a total of $1 millions in grants have been distributed amoungest nonprofits that are addressing immediate needs to those during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grants went to the following nonprofits:

Baystate Health Foundation Behavioral Health Network Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holyoke Center for Human Development Clinical & Support Options Community Action Pioneer Valley Holyoke Health Center Holyoke Young Men’s Christian Association Lovin Spoonfuls Mental Health Association Pathlight Pioneer Valley Workers Center Springfield Day Nursery Corporation/Square One Springfield Partners for Community Action Stavros Center for Independent Living Tapestry Health Systems The Salvation Army – Holyoke Corps Valley Opportunity Center YMCA of Greater Springfield YMCA of Greater Westfield Community Legal Aid Holyoke Medical Center Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and Pantry MANNA Soup Kitchen Our Community Pantry Partners for Community Salasin Project/Western MA Training Consortium Stone Soup Café The United Arc Wales Community Pantry

Nearly $3 million in grants have been invested by the COVID-19 Response Fund for the Pioneer Valley. Statewide, hundreds of families have received resources and will continue to provide help to those in need.

“These additional grants continue to address the most urgent needs in our community in support of nonprofit organizations doing the work on the ground. As we evolve our grant making to target areas and populations in need, we have instituted an application process for those nonprofit organizations serving and sustaining the most vulnerable among us. We’re eager to hear from nonprofits what they’re seeing on the ground in our three counties and what can be done to help. This simple application will enable us to distribute more funding quickly. In some cases we can award funding within a week.” Katie Allan Zobel, President and CEO of the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts

Local businesses have already contributed more than $2 million to the fund, but you can help, too.

Click here to make a donation.