2.5M+ people have at least one vaccine dose

BOSTON (SHNS) – More than 10,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were administered between Tuesday’s Department of Public Health vaccination report and Wednesday’s, more than the number of J&J shots given in Massachusetts in the previous four days combined.

The state this week received a one-time shipment of 108,000 J&J vaccines, a significant boost compared to its supply of that vaccine so far. More than 2.5 million people have now received their first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

In total, the state says Massachusetts providers have administered more than 4.11 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and 1,571,073 people have received either both Pfizer or Moderna doses or the single-shot J&J vaccine to become fully vaccinated. Of 4.9 million doses shipped to Massachusetts so far, 83.8 percent have been administered.