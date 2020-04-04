2,008 people tested for COVID-19 by Baystate Health, 416 positive

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – As of Saturday, Baystate Health has tested 2,008 people for COVID-19.

According to a news release from Baystate Health, of those tests, 416 have tested positive and 1,487 have come back negative. Test results are still pending for 105 people.

Baystate Health said they are currently caring for 142 confirmed COVID-19 patients with 40 of whom are in the critical care units. They are also caring for 40 patients that are hospitalized and are under investigation for COVID-19 infection.

The numbers released by Baystate Health are cumulative for the entire health system and has not been broken up by individual hospitals.