21 deaths at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home; 59 residents positive for COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – The number of veteran deaths at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home has continued to grow; now standing at 21 as of Friday afternoon.

The new numbers were announced by Massachusetts Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders during a news conference at the State House. Sudders said that 21 residents of the Soldiers’ Home have died, with 15 of them having tested positive for COVID-19. Two of the veterans tested negative for the virus, while the cause of death for one veteran remains unknown. Three other tests are still pending.

Meanwhile, a total of 59 current residents of the Soldiers’ Home have tested positive for COVID-19. Sudders said that those who have tested positive are being kept in isolation.

All veterans at the Soldiers’ Home have now been tested, but results have not yet come back for everyone.