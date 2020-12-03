22News explains CDC quarantine alternatives

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The CDC is now giving alternatives to its previous 14 day quarantine recommendation – allowing some people to return to their normal lives much sooner.

These updated guidelines are for people who’ve been in close contact of someone with COVID-19. The CDC defines close contact as someone who was within six feet of an infection person for at least 15 minutes. That 15 minute period can be continuous or broken up into smaller increments.

For close contacts the CDC says “quarantine can end after day 10 without testing and if no symptoms have been reported during daily monitoring.”

Your quarantine can also end after seven days if you test negative and have no symptoms but the test must be done within 48 hours of when you plan to stop your quarantine.

If any symptoms develop, the CDC says people should immediately self-isolate and contact the local public health authority or their healthcare provider to report this change in health.

They’re still recommending a 14-day quarantine for close contacts whenever possible and, if you test positive for COVID-19, that 14-day isolation period is mandatory.