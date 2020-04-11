1  of  2
Breaking News
U.S. surpasses Italy for highest COVID-19 deaths in the world Springfield boy killed in Northampton car crash
Closings and Delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

22News gets answers on COVID-19 pandemic and relief efforts

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – On 22News Saturday morning, we spoke with Congressman Richard Neal as well as Baystate Health CEO Dr. Mark Keroack to get you answers on the COVID-19 pandemic and relief efforts.

Congressman Neal is the Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee. He talked about the $2 trillion stimulus bill, the Stafford Act, and when social security recipients should expect to receive their payments.

He told 22News, “I understand the frustrations that people feel. The people at the lower end of the economic scale and middle of the economic scale they will receive the checks firstly. Second for business associates,they will begin to receive the money flow this week.”

Baystate Health CEO Dr. Mark Keroack also joined us over skype. We asked him several questions, including where this virus originated, the effectiveness of face coverings, and how prepared they are for a surge in patients.

Dr. Keroack said they’ve turned down the state’s offer of building a field hospital at the Mass Mutual Center. He’s confident that their hospitals have enough room to accommodation a surge in patients. He believes expanding bed capacity would be a better use of hospital staff.

Dr. Keroack told 22News all of the regions hospitals have reported a more flatter curve, and they credit that to people following social distancing protocols.

“We were just on a call with local hospitals yesterday and we are still below under 50 percent of our potential ability to surge so we have sufficient head room at the moment and we are following the epidemic curve day by day, said Dr. Keroack.

Dr. Keroack said based on the latest research models, he expects to see a peak in covid-19 cases and then a slow decline at their hospitals in early to mid May.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today