22News Special edition: COVID-19 explained
WATCH NOW: COVID-19 explained on 22News Special Edition at 8:30 a.m.

Coronavirus Local Impact

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–Communications continues to be key in keeping us all informed about what’s going on during this COVID-19 crisis.

22News COVID-19 Special Edition

People are looking for answers from their local and state health and safety officials, and the federal government. 22News is committed to bringing our viewers the most current and accurate information on COVID-19 and its impact on our communities and nation.

Saturday, beginning at 8:30am, we will be broadcasting a special edition of 22News. Our guests will be Congressman Richard Neal and Dr. Mark Keroak, President and CEO of Baystate Health. They’ll be answering questions about what is happening locally and nationally to keep us safe during this pandemic.

Watch on air, or LIVE streaming on WWLP.com.

