25 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at Baystate Health

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has now tested 17,836 individuals for COVID-19 as of Friday.

Of those numbers reported, 15,897 have tested negative, 1,855 are positive and 84 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health, there are 25 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, five of whom are in critical care units and 19 hospitalized patients are still under investigation for the virus.

COVID-19 testing results broken up by Baystate Health hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 24 confirmed, 12 under investigation

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 0 under investigation

Baystate Wing Hospital – 1 confirmed, 7 under investigation

Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed, 0 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported Monday there are now 105,690 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,647 deaths.