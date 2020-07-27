$250,000 approved for tourism marketing in the Pioneer Valley

(WWLP) – Two hundred and fifty thousand dollars was approved by the house and senate to be spent toward tourism marketing int he Pioneer Valley by the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The announcement was made on Monday at the Basketball Hall of Fame one of many tourist destinations impacted by COVID-19.

Senator Eric Lesser told 22News how this money could bring jobs back to western Massachusetts.

“This money is about putting a program together to promote to people that they can drive here to western Massachusetts and enjoy outdoor recreation in a socially distant way. That brings money into the economy and that brings back jobs that have been lost in this sector,” Lesser said.

Since the pandemic, tourism and hospitality have been the hardest hit with the largest one-month net decline in payrolls.