256 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts Wednesday, DPH data shows

BOSTON (WWLP) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts has increased to 256 Wednesday, according to data released by the state Department of Public Health.

Franklin County now has one confirmed case of coronavirus, Hampden County has two cases, and Berkshire County with 17. The newly released numbers show a total of 20 confirmed cases in the western Massachusetts area.

There are still no cases reported in Hampshire County by the DPH but Cooley Dickinson Hospital reported on Wednesday that two patients tested positive at their hospital.

Middlesex County now has 100 confirmed cases, the highest in the state, followed by Suffolk with 51 and Norfolk with 45. Confirmed cases by county breakdown below:

Barnstable: 2

Berkshire: 17

Bristol: 5

Essex: 14

Franklin: 1

Hampden: 2

Middlesex: 100

Norfolk: 45

Plymouth: 5

Suffolk: 51

Worcester: 10

Unknown: 4

The DPH report indicates that 97 of the confirmed cases are results of exposure to Biogen employees and household contacts. Twenty-six are travel-related, 38 was from local transmission and 95 cases are being investigated.

Over 27 patients with confirmed coronavirus cases were hospitalized, 151 were sent home to recover, according to the DPH data.