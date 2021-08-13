26,877 more fully vaccinated in Massachusetts

BOSTON (SHNS) – Massachusetts added 1,228 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths to its totals on Thursday, while the seven-day average positive test rate ticked down slightly to 2.86 percent and the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients climbed from 346 to 375.

The positivity rate, down from 2.89 percent in Wednesday’s report, is more than nine times the lowest observed value of 0.31 percent, recorded on June 25.

Since February 2020, a total of 684,836 people in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19, and 17,761 people died from confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Another 370 people died with probable cases.

A total of 4,406,542 people in the state are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, up 26,877 since last Thursday, according to DPH data. Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday that Massachusetts has seen “a bit of an uptick” in the numbers of first doses administered over the past 10 to 14 days.

“In Massachusetts — and again this is a big shout-out to the people in the commonwealth — folks in Massachusetts who get a first dose almost always get a second dose,” Baker said. “We have a very high take-up rate among those who got the first dose.”

The latest DPH report shows that 4,605,038 Bay Staters have received at least a first Moderna or Pfizer dose, and another 294,050 people have gotten the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.