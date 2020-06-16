29 western Massachusetts nonprofits given grants to support families during pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts has given its tenth round of grants that focuses on families, mental health, and food justice locally.

According to a news release sent to 22News, a total of $4 million grants have been distributed to nonprofits that are addressing immediate needs to those during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tenth round of grants of nearly $950,000 will be used for PPE and related supplies, food, community outreach and health education, trauma/recovery support for front-line workers and those impacted by COVID-19, stress-reduction resources and basic needs.

“Not only are people impacted by unemployment and underemployment, but social isolation means that many support networks people rely on for rides, for example, have been disrupted. A person whose normal grocery routine relies on coupons and shopping at five or six grocery stores can no longer do that. We’re so unbelievably grateful for the Foundation’s swift response in this crisis, and the flexibility of that support. This crisis has required such significant levels of creativity and innovation. Those contributions have enabled us to continue responding with flexibility.” Lev Ben-Ezra, Executive Director of the Amherst Survival Center

The grants went to the following 29 nonprofits:

Boys and Girls Club Family Center (Acorn Street)

Brick House Community Resource Center

Caring Health Center

Catholic Charities Agency of the Diocese of Springfield

Community Health Center of Franklin County

Enlace de Familias de Holyoke/Holyoke Family Network

Gandara Mental Health Center

Gardening the Community/TSNE Missionworks

Greater Springfield Senior Services

Greenfield Community College Foundation

Grow Food Northampton

Holyoke Community College Foundation

Just Roots

LifePath

Multicultural Community Services of the Pioneer Valley

New North Citizens’ Council

Northwestern Children’s Advocacy Project

ServiceNet

Somali Bantu Community of Springfield

Springfield Day Nursery Corporation DBA Square One

Springfield Food Policy Council/Springfield Partners for Community Action

Springfield Rescue Mission

Springfield Technical Community College Foundation

Survival Centers/Amherst Survival Center

The Gardner Group DBA On-Site Academy

Trauma Institute & Child Trauma Institute

United Way of Franklin County

Urban League of Springfield

Viability, Inc.

Nearly $6.3 million in grants from 630 donors have been invested by the COVID-19 Response Fund for the Pioneer Valley. Statewide, hundreds of families have received resources and will continue to provide help to those in need.

“We continue to target our grant making on the most vulnerable and the nonprofit organizations serving them. Food and nutrition, health, education and front-line community-serving organizations are included in this round. Our staff and the workers in these organizations are stepping up in a remarkable way and we appreciate all of our donors, large and small, who are helping us respond during these extraordinary times.” Katie Allan Zobel, President and CEO of the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts

Local businesses have already contributed more than $2 million to the fund, but you can help, too.

