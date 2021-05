BOSTON (SHNS) – The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Massachusetts rose by 40,799 in Tuesday’s report from the Department of Public Health, to 7,581,848.

That represents about 85.2 percent of the total doses shipped here so far by the federal government. The DPH said 3,482,660 people are now fully vaccinated, an increase of more than 28,500 from Monday.

Of those roughly 3.48 million people, 242,521, or about 7 percent, received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.