3 additional coronavirus patients being treated at Baystate Medical Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Medical Center has confirmed three additional COVID-19 positive patients on Wednesday, bringing to total cases at the hospital to four.

In an email to 22News, President and CEO of Baystate Health Dr. Mark Keroack said:

Baystate Health has identified three additional COVID-19 positive patients and those individuals are being treated in isolation at Baystate Medical Center. President and CEO of Baystate Health Dr. Mark Keroack

Over the weekend, the non-profit health system announced its first coronavirus patient, that patient was sent home to recover.

GLOBAL MAP OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK