3 Holyoke Soldiers Home residents exhibited COVID-like symptoms; visits temporarily suspended

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Visitation at the Holyoke Soldiers Home has been temporarily suspended after three veteran residents on two different units began exhibiting symptoms similar to COVID-19 over the weekend.

A spokesperson for the Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services told 22News the three residents in question had recovered from the virus in the past.

After they began experiencing symptoms over the weekend, the three were isolated and tested. One veteran’s test came back positive, but a subsequent test came back negative. The other two veterans have consistently tested negative.

Additional testing is being done on Tuesday and Wednesday to confirm these results. In the meantime, visitation and movement around the facility is being suspended.

Those who have “clinically recovered” from COVID-19 can still test positive for the virus.