30 patients with COVID-19 hospitalized at Baystate Health

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As of Tuesday, two patients are currently in the ICU with COVID-19 within Baystate Health.

According to Baystate Health, there are 30 patients with COVID-19 within the health system, two of whom are in critical care units.

The following results are broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 29 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 1 confirmed

State public health officials reported on Monday there are 165 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 110,595.