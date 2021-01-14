31 western Massachusetts communities at high risk for COVID-19, new record

BOSTON (WWLP) – A weekly COVID-19 report by state health officials show more than 30 western Massachusetts communities at high-risk for spreading the virus as of Thursday.

According to the state Department of Public Health, 31 western Massachusetts areas are in what’s considered a ‘red zone,’ meaning the following areas have reported more than 25 COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days:

The data is also based on the state’s new criteria which now takes population size into account when determining an area’s level of COVID-19 spread. This is the highest reported number in local community COVID-19 infections.

Last week, 20 western Massachusetts were listed as ‘red zones.’ The communities that are new in the high-risk category in this week’s report include Adams, Belchertown, Brimfield, Dalton, Easthampton, Hampden, Hatfield, Pittsfield, South Hadley Sunderland, and Ware.

There are currently 13 western Massachusetts communities in the ‘yellow zone,’ meaning those areas are at moderate risk for spreading COVID-19. Those local areas are Amherst, Chester, Deerfield, Greenfield, Hinsdale, Holland, Lanesborough, Lenox, Montague, North Adams, Northampton, Stockbridge, and Wales.

Russell, Sheffield, Whately, and Williamstown are the only western Massachusetts communities in the ‘green zone.’ This means they are at low risk for COVID-19 spread with less than or equal to 15 total cases.

As of January 13, 2021, a total of 180,573 individuals in Massachusetts have completed quarantine and a total of 24,509 are in quarantine.

State public health officials also reported Thursday, 74 newly confirmed deaths and 5,545 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. Since the virus broke out in early March, Massachusetts has reported 427,752 total cases with 13,082 deaths.