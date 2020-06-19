386 COVID-19 tests pending Friday at Baystate Health

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has now tested a total of 19,820 individuals for the coronavirus as of Friday.

According to Baystate’s recent results released, of those numbers reported, 17,558 have tested negative, 1,876 are positive and 386 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health, there are 22 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, three of whom are in critical care units, and 16 hospitalized patients are still under investigation for the virus.

COVID-19 testing results broken up by Baystate Health hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 22 confirmed, 7 under investigation

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 1 under investigation

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed, 8 under investigation

Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed, 0 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported that there are now 106,422 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,770 deaths as of Thursday.