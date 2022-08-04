SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield Thursday issued its seventh round of funding totaling $4,164,607 through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno held a conference at City Hall to celebrate those who had been awarded funding. One recipient, The Children’s Study Home, says they hope to use the funding to help kids and teens who have been most impacted by the pandemic.

“We’re looking for creative ways to help people get back to normal, whatever that is. In particular children and adolescents in this community that we know need help with the trauma of what’s happened over the last couple of years and mental health issues that are exacerbated by everything that’s happened.” William Dàvila, The Children’s Study Home

According to Mayor Sarno, the majority of these funding awards have been given to women and minority-owned businesses.

Business Name Amount Awarded Designation Northern Soul Café $75,000 New BusinessMinority Owned – African-American

Located within QCT Juguitos LLC $75,000 New BusinessMinority Owned – Hispanic

Located within QCT SkinCatering, Inc. $75,000 Eco Dev & Job CreationWoman Owned

Located within QCT A Cut Above the Rest Inc. $30,000 Small Business

Minority Owned – Hispanic

Located within QCT Mundos Barber Shop $13,100 Small Business

Minority Owned – Hispanic

Located within QCT The Kitchen Catering Company $50,000 Small Business

Minority Owned – African-AmericanWoman Owned

Located within QCT L & A Fine Men’s Shop $75,000 Small BusinessMinority Owned – African-American

Located within QCT GJG Signs & Digital Signs Corp. $50,000 Small BusinessMinority Owned – African-American

Located within QCT Baystate Home Guard, Inc. $50,000 Small BusinessMinority Owned – Hispanic

Located within QCT Palate Restaurant $75,000 Small BusinessMinority Owned – Hispanic

Kingdom Builders Contracting Inc. $200,000 Small BusinessMinority Owned – African-American

Located within QCT Exotic Scentsations $50,000 Small BusinessMinority Owned – Hispanic Golden Heart Home Healthcare, LLC $100,000 Small BusinessMinority Owned – African-American

Located within QCT 5 Star Cleaners $75,000 Small BusinessMinority Owned – Asian

Located within QCT Superstars Beauty Salon $50,000 Small BusinessMinority Owned –African-American

Woman OwnedLocated within QCT Follow My Steps Foundation Inc. $25,000 Nonprofit – Services Minority Populations

Located within QCT Dress for Success $140,300 Nonprofit – Services Minority Populations

Located within QCT Roca, Inc. $100,000 Nonprofit – Services Minority Populations

Located within QCT Boys & Girls Club Family Center, Inc. $500,000 Nonprofit – Services Minority Populations

Located within QCT Mason Wright Senior Living, Inc. $250,000 Nonprofit – Services Minority Populations

Located within QCT Drama Studio, Inc. $75,000 Nonprofit – Services Minority Populations

Located within QCT Partners for a Healthier CommunityDBA Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts $30,000 Nonprofit – Services Minority Populations

Located within QCT The Children’s Study Home $500,000 Nonprofit – Services Minority Populations

Located within QCT

“I want to first thank Congressman Richard Neal for his continued leadership on behalf of the city of Springfield – once a mayor always the heart of a mayor,” said Mayor Sarno. “I’d also like to thank my dedicated ARPA team, led by Director Melanie Acobe, for their hard work and thoroughly reviewing all of our local ARPA applications. Although we want to get these monies out ASAP, we need to be prudent and make sure all that all of the federal checks and balances are followed. This seventh round of ARPA funding goes directly to our nonprofits that play such an important role in supporting our community and to our business community to spur economic development, growth and job creation.”

“I am proud to say that this seventh round of our local ARPA grant funding that my administration has rolled out to our new and small businesses, and nonprofits is all about that good four-letter work, ‘JOBS’!”, Mayor Sarno continued. “It’s about saving jobs, creating new jobs and growing our small businesses which are vital and so important for the economic health of our city.”

“The nonprofits that have been awarded do tremendous work in our community, helping thousands of people with a wide variety of services for our residents. This COVID-19 pandemic has put a lot of stress on individuals and families, and it is important to support our local nonprofits so that they can continue to assist and provide their services for our residents and the community. This grant funding that my administration is allocating will go to enhancing the services these nonprofits provide, especially to those that have been adversely affected by the pandemic.” Mayor Sarno added.