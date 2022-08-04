SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield Thursday issued its seventh round of funding totaling $4,164,607 through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno held a conference at City Hall to celebrate those who had been awarded funding. One recipient, The Children’s Study Home, says they hope to use the funding to help kids and teens who have been most impacted by the pandemic.
“We’re looking for creative ways to help people get back to normal, whatever that is. In particular children and adolescents in this community that we know need help with the trauma of what’s happened over the last couple of years and mental health issues that are exacerbated by everything that’s happened.” William Dàvila, The Children’s Study Home
According to Mayor Sarno, the majority of these funding awards have been given to women and minority-owned businesses.
|Business Name
|Amount Awarded
|Designation
|Northern Soul Café
|$75,000
| New BusinessMinority Owned – African-American
Located within QCT
|Juguitos LLC
|$75,000
| New BusinessMinority Owned – Hispanic
Located within QCT
|SkinCatering, Inc.
|$75,000
| Eco Dev & Job CreationWoman Owned
Located within QCT
|A Cut Above the Rest Inc.
|$30,000
| Small Business
Minority Owned – Hispanic
Located within QCT
|Mundos Barber Shop
|$13,100
| Small Business
Minority Owned – Hispanic
Located within QCT
|The Kitchen Catering Company
|$50,000
| Small Business
Minority Owned – African-AmericanWoman Owned
Located within QCT
|L & A Fine Men’s Shop
|$75,000
| Small BusinessMinority Owned – African-American
Located within QCT
|GJG Signs & Digital Signs Corp.
|$50,000
| Small BusinessMinority Owned – African-American
Located within QCT
|Baystate Home Guard, Inc.
|$50,000
| Small BusinessMinority Owned – Hispanic
Located within QCT
|Palate Restaurant
|$75,000
| Small BusinessMinority Owned – Hispanic
|Kingdom Builders Contracting Inc.
|$200,000
| Small BusinessMinority Owned – African-American
Located within QCT
|Exotic Scentsations
|$50,000
|Small BusinessMinority Owned – Hispanic
|Golden Heart Home Healthcare, LLC
|$100,000
| Small BusinessMinority Owned – African-American
Located within QCT
|5 Star Cleaners
|$75,000
| Small BusinessMinority Owned – Asian
Located within QCT
|Superstars Beauty Salon
|$50,000
| Small BusinessMinority Owned –African-American
Woman OwnedLocated within QCT
|Follow My Steps Foundation Inc.
|$25,000
| Nonprofit – Services Minority Populations
Located within QCT
|Dress for Success
|$140,300
| Nonprofit – Services Minority Populations
Located within QCT
|Roca, Inc.
|$100,000
| Nonprofit – Services Minority Populations
Located within QCT
|Boys & Girls Club Family Center, Inc.
|$500,000
| Nonprofit – Services Minority Populations
Located within QCT
|Mason Wright Senior Living, Inc.
|$250,000
| Nonprofit – Services Minority Populations
Located within QCT
|Drama Studio, Inc.
|$75,000
| Nonprofit – Services Minority Populations
Located within QCT
|Partners for a Healthier CommunityDBA Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts
|$30,000
| Nonprofit – Services Minority Populations
Located within QCT
|The Children’s Study Home
|$500,000
| Nonprofit – Services Minority Populations
Located within QCT
“I want to first thank Congressman Richard Neal for his continued leadership on behalf of the city of Springfield – once a mayor always the heart of a mayor,” said Mayor Sarno. “I’d also like to thank my dedicated ARPA team, led by Director Melanie Acobe, for their hard work and thoroughly reviewing all of our local ARPA applications. Although we want to get these monies out ASAP, we need to be prudent and make sure all that all of the federal checks and balances are followed. This seventh round of ARPA funding goes directly to our nonprofits that play such an important role in supporting our community and to our business community to spur economic development, growth and job creation.”
“I am proud to say that this seventh round of our local ARPA grant funding that my administration has rolled out to our new and small businesses, and nonprofits is all about that good four-letter work, ‘JOBS’!”, Mayor Sarno continued. “It’s about saving jobs, creating new jobs and growing our small businesses which are vital and so important for the economic health of our city.”
“The nonprofits that have been awarded do tremendous work in our community, helping thousands of people with a wide variety of services for our residents. This COVID-19 pandemic has put a lot of stress on individuals and families, and it is important to support our local nonprofits so that they can continue to assist and provide their services for our residents and the community. This grant funding that my administration is allocating will go to enhancing the services these nonprofits provide, especially to those that have been adversely affected by the pandemic.” Mayor Sarno added.