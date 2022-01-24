$4.3M to assist South Hadley with financial loss during COVID-19 pandemic

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of South Hadley was awarded approximately $4.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for recovery efforts due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The funds are allocated to projects that include infrastructure, cybersecurity, affordable housing, public

health, and assistance to residents and businesses in response to COVID-19. Proposals can be submitted to the Selectboard on South Hadley‘s town website by February 15 for the following categories:

COVID–19 Mitigation and Prevention

Behavioral Health Care

Public Health and Safety Staff

Premium Pay

Assistance to Households or populations facing negative economic impacts

Small Businesses and Non-profits

Housing

Education

Municipal Town Government Revenue Loss

Investments in Infrastructure

For additional information on each category or to submit a proposal visit SouthHadley.org. The next Selectboard meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, February 1 at 7 p.m. virtually.