$4.3M to assist South Hadley with financial loss during COVID-19 pandemic

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of South Hadley was awarded approximately $4.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for recovery efforts due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The funds are allocated to projects that include infrastructure, cybersecurity, affordable housing, public
health, and assistance to residents and businesses in response to COVID-19. Proposals can be submitted to the Selectboard on South Hadley‘s town website by February 15 for the following categories:
- COVID–19 Mitigation and Prevention
- Behavioral Health Care
- Public Health and Safety Staff
- Premium Pay
- Assistance to Households or populations facing negative economic impacts
- Small Businesses and Non-profits
- Housing
- Education
- Municipal Town Government Revenue Loss
- Investments in Infrastructure
For additional information on each category or to submit a proposal visit SouthHadley.org. The next Selectboard meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, February 1 at 7 p.m. virtually.