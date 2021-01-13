400 first responders to receive first COVID-19 vaccine dose in Westfield

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – First responders in Westfield and other surrounding areas are scheduled to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday morning.

According to Westfield Fire Chief Patrick Egloff, 400 first responders are scheduled to get their first doses at the Bethany Assembly of God Church at 580 Main Street in Agawam at 10 a.m.

Fire and police chiefs from Westfield, Agawam, Southwick, and other surrounding towns will be getting the vaccine.

Agawam Fire Chief Alan Sirois is scheduled to speak at the news conference.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today