400 first responders to receive first COVID-19 vaccine dose in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – First responders in Westfield and other surrounding areas are scheduled to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday morning.

According to Westfield Fire Chief Patrick Egloff, 400 first responders are scheduled to get their first doses at the Bethany Assembly of God Church at 580 Main Street in Agawam at 10 a.m.

Fire and police chiefs from Westfield, Agawam, Southwick, and other surrounding towns will be getting the vaccine.

Agawam Fire Chief Alan Sirois is scheduled to speak at the news conference.