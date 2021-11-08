4,039 new cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 6 new confirmed deaths and 4,039 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Monday’s report is a combination of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday’s reports.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 877

5-9 years: 1,380

10-14 years: 1,335

15-19 years: 887

20-29 years: 2,377

30-39 years: 2,641

40-49 years: 1,954

50-59 years: 1,992

60-69 years: 1,467

70-79 years: 729

80+ years: 424

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 211,037 new tests were performed with an overall of 31,784,555 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 24,768 new individuals have tested positive with 2,392,120 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.86%

Hospitalizations:

There are 516 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 138 patients that are in intensive care units and 72 patients intubated. There are 179 patients of the 516 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 4,039

Total Cases: 807,204

New Deaths: 6

Total Deaths: 18,695

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 287

Total Cases: 58,602

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 398

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 358

Total Confirmed Cases: 66,736

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,673

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 83

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,880

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 320

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 18

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,529

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 123

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 143

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,388

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 324

Higher Education:

There are 307 new cases in the last week with a total of 24,538 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 241,583 new tests reported with a total of 11,214,794.