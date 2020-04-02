1  of  2
45 positive cases of COVID-19 in Agawam

Coronavirus Local Impact

Town Sign Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass (WWLP) – The Town of Agawam announced Thursday that 45 Agawam residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The town posted the update to their website. The Health Department, along with the Department of Public Health, has provided guidance for the quarantine of the individuals, household and family members.

Mayor William Sapelli is stressing that all residents stay at home for their own safety and the safety of the community.

Playscapes throughout the town’s parks and properties are also closed to the public. Sapelli is encouraging residents to practice social distancing if engaging in any outdoor activities and students should not congregate or participate in any group activities.

