5 communities high-risk for COVID-19 in western Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – Five western Massachusetts communities are currently at high risk for COVID-19 spread, according to a weekly report released by state health officials.

The Department of Public Health report, which reports new COVID data every Thursday, listed the following 5 communities in the “red zone”:

Chicopee

Hampden

Palmer

Southwick

Springfield

A red zone means more than 25 COVID cases were reported in the last 14 days.

State public health officials also reported 20 local areas at moderate-risk in Thursday’s report. A yellow zone means 25 or less cases were reported in the last two weeks.

Adams

Agawam

Amherst

Belchertown

Dalton

East Longmeadow

Granby

Greenfield

Holyoke

Longmeadow

Ludlow

Montague

Monson

North Adams

Pittsfield

South Hadley

Ware

West Springfield

Westfield

Wilbraham

The number of low-risk (green zone) communities is at three communities including Easthampton, Northampton and Orange.

You can view the full DPH report here under “City and Town Data.”