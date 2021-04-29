5 communities high-risk for COVID-19 in western Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – Five western Massachusetts communities are currently at high risk for COVID-19 spread, according to a weekly report released by state health officials.
The Department of Public Health report, which reports new COVID data every Thursday, listed the following 5 communities in the “red zone”:
- Chicopee
- Hampden
- Palmer
- Southwick
- Springfield
A red zone means more than 25 COVID cases were reported in the last 14 days.
State public health officials also reported 20 local areas at moderate-risk in Thursday’s report. A yellow zone means 25 or less cases were reported in the last two weeks.
- Adams
- Agawam
- Amherst
- Belchertown
- Dalton
- East Longmeadow
- Granby
- Greenfield
- Holyoke
- Longmeadow
- Ludlow
- Montague
- Monson
- North Adams
- Pittsfield
- South Hadley
- Ware
- West Springfield
- Westfield
- Wilbraham
The number of low-risk (green zone) communities is at three communities including Easthampton, Northampton and Orange.
You can view the full DPH report here under “City and Town Data.”