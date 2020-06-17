5 new positive COVID-19 cases reported overnight at Baystate Health

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has now tested a total of 18,154 individuals for the coronavirus as of Wednesday.

According to Baystate’s recent results released, of those numbers reported, 16,237 have tested negative, 1,860 are positive and 57 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health, there are 26 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, four of whom are in critical care units, and 20 hospitalized patients are still under investigation for the virus.

COVID-19 testing results broken up by Baystate Health hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 25 confirmed, 14 under investigation

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 3 under investigation

Baystate Wing Hospital – 1 confirmed, 3 under investigation

Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed, 0 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported Tuesday, there are now 105,885 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,665 deaths.

