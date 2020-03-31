1  of  4
5,000 meals donated to Food Bank of Western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – United Way of Pioneer Valley has donated 5,000 frozen meals to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Mayor Sarno will be participating in this effort to provide and support the community during this pandemic.

United Way of Pioneer Valley focuses on resources, community partnerships, and the energy of volunteers to create a difference. The organization says our community is pulling it together more than ever to battle the economic effects of COVID-19.

United Way of Pioneer Valley thanks those who generously donated to the Recovery and Relief Fund that was created with the help of United Ways of Hampshire and Franklin County. To learn more about the organization’s relief efforts or to make a donation, click here.

