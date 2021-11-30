5,497 new cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts from Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Coronavirus Local Impact

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 21 new confirmed deaths and 5,497 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Monday’s report is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s COVID-19 data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 1,612
  • 5-9 years: 2,999
  • 10-14 years: 2,945
  • 15-19 years: 1,839
  • 20-29 years: 4,339
  • 30-39 years: 4,640
  • 40-49 years: 3,794
  • 50-59 years: 3,442
  • 60-69 years: 2,382
  • 70-79 years: 1,111
  • 80+ years: 637

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 103,125 new tests were performed with an overall of 33,378,488 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 17,147 new individuals have tested positive with 2,649,083 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 3.72%

Hospitalizations:

There are 839 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 178 patients that are in intensive care units and 102 patients intubated. There are 301 patients of the 839 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 5,497
  • Total Cases: 852,527
  • New Deaths: 21
  • Total Deaths: 18,960

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 293
  • Total Cases: 62,968
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Deaths: 413

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 544
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 70,244
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,699

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 82
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 12,566
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 324

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 78
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 3,986
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 124

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 137
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 10,613
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 331

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 687 new cases in the last week with a total of 26,280 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 265,420 new tests reported with a total of 11,967,626.

