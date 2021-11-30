5,497 new cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts from Friday, Saturday and Sunday

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 21 new confirmed deaths and 5,497 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Monday’s report is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s COVID-19 data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,612
- 5-9 years: 2,999
- 10-14 years: 2,945
- 15-19 years: 1,839
- 20-29 years: 4,339
- 30-39 years: 4,640
- 40-49 years: 3,794
- 50-59 years: 3,442
- 60-69 years: 2,382
- 70-79 years: 1,111
- 80+ years: 637
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 103,125 new tests were performed with an overall of 33,378,488 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 17,147 new individuals have tested positive with 2,649,083 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 3.72%
Hospitalizations:
There are 839 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 178 patients that are in intensive care units and 102 patients intubated. There are 301 patients of the 839 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 5,497
- Total Cases: 852,527
- New Deaths: 21
- Total Deaths: 18,960
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 293
- Total Cases: 62,968
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 413
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 544
- Total Confirmed Cases: 70,244
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,699
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 82
- Total Confirmed Cases: 12,566
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 324
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 78
- Total Confirmed Cases: 3,986
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 124
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 137
- Total Confirmed Cases: 10,613
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 331
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 687 new cases in the last week with a total of 26,280 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 265,420 new tests reported with a total of 11,967,626.