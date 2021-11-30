5,497 new cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts from Friday, Saturday and Sunday

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 21 new confirmed deaths and 5,497 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Monday’s report is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s COVID-19 data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,612

5-9 years: 2,999

10-14 years: 2,945

15-19 years: 1,839

20-29 years: 4,339

30-39 years: 4,640

40-49 years: 3,794

50-59 years: 3,442

60-69 years: 2,382

70-79 years: 1,111

80+ years: 637

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 103,125 new tests were performed with an overall of 33,378,488 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 17,147 new individuals have tested positive with 2,649,083 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 3.72%

Hospitalizations:

There are 839 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 178 patients that are in intensive care units and 102 patients intubated. There are 301 patients of the 839 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 5,497

Total Cases: 852,527

New Deaths: 21

Total Deaths: 18,960

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 293

Total Cases: 62,968

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 413

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 544

Total Confirmed Cases: 70,244

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,699

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 82

Total Confirmed Cases: 12,566

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 324

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 78

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,986

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 124

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 137

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,613

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 331

Higher Education:

There are 687 new cases in the last week with a total of 26,280 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 265,420 new tests reported with a total of 11,967,626.