55+ and individuals with medical condition eligible for vaccine April 5

​BOSTON (mass.gov) – The Baker-Polito Administration announced that residents 55+ and residents with one certain medical condition will be eligible for vaccine on Monday, April 5th.

In addition, the Administration announced that Massachusetts will adopt the CDC’s updated list of medical conditions. This week, the CDC added more medical conditions that are linked to an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19 (full list here). Massachusetts will adopt this guidance and make individuals eligible starting April 5th if they have one of these medical conditions. As a result of adopting the CDC’s list, more residents will be eligible starting April 5th.

55+ and Residents with One Certain Medical Condition

On Monday, April 5th, residents 55+ and residents with one certain medical condition will be eligible to receive vaccine at any of the Commonwealth’s over 300 vaccination locations, including 269 pharmacy locations. With this group, more than 1 million additional residents will be eligible for vaccine in the Commonwealth.

The full timeline is available at mass.gov/COVIDVaccinePhases.

The Administration was informed early this week of a one-time increased shipment of 100,000 J&J vaccines that will arrive in the state early next week. Depending on supply from the federal government, it could take weeks for people to be notified that an appointment is available at a mass vaccination site.

Individuals can learn more about the Commonwealth’s vaccination sites and pre-registration by visiting vaxfinder.mass.gov.

CDC Guidance

In accordance with CDC guidelines, the Commonwealth has adopted recent additions to the list of conditions that cause individuals to be at an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

Individuals with one of the following conditions are eligible on Monday, April 5th:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic lung diseases, including COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate-to-severe), interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis, and pulmonary hypertension

Dementia or other neurological conditions

Diabetes (type 1 or type 2)

Down syndrome

Heart conditions (such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies or hypertension)

HIV infection

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system)

Liver disease

Overweight and obesity

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease or thalassemia

Smoking, current or former

Solid organ or blood stem cell transplant

Stroke or cerebrovascular disease, which affects blood flow to the brain

Substance use disorders

For individuals that have already pre-registered but would like to update their information to reflect the new medical conditions recognized by the CDC and Massachusetts as of April 5th: The administration is building a feature for individuals to edit their submission that will be made available soon.

Holiday Celebration Guidance

While vaccine efforts continue across the Commonwealth, it is important that residents celebrate Passover and Easter weekend responsibly. Residents are encouraged to celebrate with your immediate household, wear masks, and, if you do have a small celebration, consider holding it outside if the weather cooperates. If you cannot celebrate outside, be sure to open windows to allow for fresh air.

Residents should continue to practice social distancing, limit your interactions with your closest and engage in physical distancing.

Individuals are encouraged to get tested if feeling sick or think you’ve been exposed to COVID-19. Testing is free, and widely available, with over 400 testing sites in the Commonwealth.