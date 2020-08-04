55 individuals test positive for COVID-19 at Baystate Medical Center after followup testing of cluster

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Medical Center is still working to contain a COVID-19 outbreak they reported last week. 22News learned that more people have tested positive for the virus.

According to Baystate Health President & CEO Dr. Mark Keroack, the virus spread in a non-covid unit in mid-July after an employee contracted COVID-19 at a hot spot in the south.

When the hospital system first reported the outbreak, there were 36 infected employees and patients. The total number of cases has now risen to 55 after follow up testing.

“Follow up testing of employees has shown the same thing, initially negative testing but follow up testing was positive. We detected seven new employees for a total of 33 so that’s a total of 55 cases.” Dr. Keroack

Although the total number of cases is higher, Dr. Keroack said there are no new cases among employees or patients that were not part of the original cluster group.

He also said they strengthened their enforcement of existing employee policies, including mask wearing. They also have new areas for employees to take breaks to ensure social distancing, and a more restrictive travel policy.

On Monday, Baystate Health will begin to implement a new visitor check-in process as part of its visitation policy.