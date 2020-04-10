Breaking News
584 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 by Baystate Health, 2,603 tested so far
1  of  3
Watch Live
2PM: Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Governor and health officials provide update Friday 12PM: Tribute train outside Mercy Medical Center in honor of health care staff 11:30AM: The latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country
Closings and Delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

584 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 by Baystate Health, 2,603 tested so far

Coronavirus Local Impact
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – As of Friday, Baystate Health has tested a total of 2,603 individuals, 584 of those are positive.

  • Tested: 2,603
  • Negative Results: 1,989
  • Positive Results: 584
  • Pending Results: 30

Baystate Health is caring for 170 hospitalized patients who are confirmed positive for COVID-19, 29 of whom are in a critical care unit. Nine hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus.

According to Baystate Health, nearly two-thirds of the total confirmed patients with COVID-19 either never needed to be admitted (199) or were discharged and are recovering (159).

The numbers released by Baystate Health are cumulative and are not broken up by individual hospitals.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today