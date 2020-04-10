584 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 by Baystate Health, 2,603 tested so far

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – As of Friday, Baystate Health has tested a total of 2,603 individuals, 584 of those are positive.

Tested: 2,603

Negative Results: 1,989

Positive Results: 584

Pending Results: 30

Baystate Health is caring for 170 hospitalized patients who are confirmed positive for COVID-19, 29 of whom are in a critical care unit. Nine hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus.

According to Baystate Health, nearly two-thirds of the total confirmed patients with COVID-19 either never needed to be admitted (199) or were discharged and are recovering (159).

The numbers released by Baystate Health are cumulative and are not broken up by individual hospitals.