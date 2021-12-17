6 Million people expected to travel this holiday season: How to prepare for safe holiday travel

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – It’s just over a week until Christmas and millions are expected to travel for the holiday.

The CDC says it’s best to wait to travel until you are fully vaccinated.

At Bradley International Airport, there is a vaccination clinic held on Mondays, Thursdays and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. near the baggage claim area downstairs. There is also a mask mandate still in place on public transportation throughout the country, this includes at airports and on airplanes.

This mandate means that everyone 2-years-old and older should have a face mask on. The CDC has not mandated that passengers get a negative COVID-19 test before they fly, but they do recommend getting a test a couple of days before their flight just to be safe.

The agency says you should not travel if you’ve have been exposed to COVID-19 if you are sick, if you have tested positive for COVID-19 or if you are waiting for results of a COVID-19 test.

About 6 million people are expected to fly during the Christmas holiday according to AAA, December 23rd through January 3rd are expected to be the busiest days of travel.

Airlines are recommending that people check their flight status before they head to the airport to make sure everything is on time.