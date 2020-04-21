Closings and Delays
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

7 Hampden County Jail employees tested positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Seven staff members from the Hampden County Jail in Ludlow are currently recovering at home, after having tested positive for COVID-19.

Hampden County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Rob Rizzuto told 22News that no inmates at the jail have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The sick staff members will not be allowed to return to work until they are healthy again, and are cleared by the Sheriff’s Department’s medical team.

Rizzuto said that three staff members at the jail who earlier had tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered, and have been cleared to return to work.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
22News Morning Newscast

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today