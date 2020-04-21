7 Hampden County Jail employees tested positive for COVID-19

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Seven staff members from the Hampden County Jail in Ludlow are currently recovering at home, after having tested positive for COVID-19.

Hampden County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Rob Rizzuto told 22News that no inmates at the jail have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The sick staff members will not be allowed to return to work until they are healthy again, and are cleared by the Sheriff’s Department’s medical team.

Rizzuto said that three staff members at the jail who earlier had tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered, and have been cleared to return to work.