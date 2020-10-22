7 western Massachusetts communities at high-risk for COVID-19, DPH map shows

BOSTON (WWLP) – Over half a dozen western Massachusetts communities are listed as high risk for coronavirus, according to the latest COVID-19 map released late Thursday afternoon by the state Department of Public Health.

The DPH’s data shows western Massachusetts areas including Monson, Chicopee, Springfield, East Longmeadow, Holyoke, Buckland, and Westfield, listed as red. Last week, five western Massachusetts towns and cities (Springfield, Holyoke, East Longmeadow, Amherst, Sundernald) were listed as high risk.

This is the fourth week in a row Springfield has been listed in the red zone. New on Thursday’s list is Westfield, Chicopee, Buckland, and Monson. Sunderland and Amherst have dropped out of the red and are now considered lower risk.

In the last two weeks, Buckland had five cases, Chicopee had 76, East Longmeadow had 21, Holyoke had 73 Monson had 10, Springfield had 260 and Westfield had 52, the DPH data shows. The map also has the following areas listed as yellow:

Agawam

Amherst

Belchertown

Easthampton

Granby

Ludlow

Palmer

Southwick

Ware

West Springfield

Wilbraham

Longmeadow, Northampton, Pittsfield, and South Hadley are listed as green. Statewide, 77 communities are now considered high risk. Last week, there were 63.

Please note: The state Department of Public Health has changed the timing of their weekly data report due to a tweak coming in the color-coded metric they use to gauge community-level COVID-19 transmission risks.

The weekly data, which was released on Wednesdays, will now be released on Thursdays, starting with this week’s report.

You can find more information on the local COVID-19 data here.