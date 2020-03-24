736 tested for COVID-19 by Baystate Health, 50 positive

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Baystate Health has released updated numbers of coronavirus test results within their system.
As of Tuesday Baystate Health reports, that 736 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 and 50 are positive. 348 have tested negative and 338 are still pending.
The statistics released by Baystate Health are cumulative for the entire health system and is not broken up by individual hospital.
