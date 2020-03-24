Breaking News
736 tested for COVID-19 by Baystate Health, 50 positive

Coronavirus Local Impact

97 more patients have been tested for the virus since Monday

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Baystate Health has released updated numbers of coronavirus test results within their system.

As of Tuesday Baystate Health reports, that 736 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 and 50 are positive. 348 have tested negative and 338 are still pending.

The statistics released by Baystate Health are cumulative for the entire health system and is not broken up by individual hospital.

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
22News created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 22News collected the data directly from each state’s official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

