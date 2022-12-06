WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) is offering $75 gift cards to people who receive a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot.

DPH is sponsoring a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday and Friday in West Springfield for both primary vaccines and boosters for residents 6 months or older. A multilingual clinic will be held at the new Coburn School in West Springfield from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Interpreters will be on hand to help provide information to families with questions or concerns about COVID-19.

On Friday, members and their families of the Boys & Girls Club of West Springfield can attend the clinic held from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the facility located at 615 Main Street.

The Town of West Springfield worked together with the Massachusetts Vaccine Equity Initiative to host the clinics. The $75 gift card incentive will be offered at select clinics to any Massachusetts resident who receives a vaccine or booster at the clinic. No ID or proof of health insurance is required, and the incentives will be available as long as supplies last.

To find a COVID-19 clinic near you, visit mass.gov.

In addition to the West Springfield clinics, the COVID-19 booster or vaccine will be available at the Festival of Trees event being held at MassMutual Center in downtown Springfield. A $75 gift card will be available while supplies last to those who receive the shot.

The clinic is being held on Sunday, December 11th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and those who wish to be vaccinated do not have to attend the Festival of Trees. The Festival of Trees features 140 donated, decorated holiday trees that are raffled off to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield.