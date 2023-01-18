HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Public Library is hosting several free Covid-19 vaccine clinics.

The first clinic this year will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a news release from the Holyoke Public Library. Any Massachusetts resident that gets vaccinated, whether it’s your first dose, second dose, or booster, at the clinics will receive a $75 gift card.

Clinics are available on the following dates:

• Saturday, January 21st from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

• Thursday, February 9th from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

• Tuesday, March 7th from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

• Saturday, March 18th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome, however, pre-registration is encouraged, click on the link above to register for that day. If you can’t go to the Holyoke Public Library for the Covid-19 clinics, you can make an appointment at Holyoke Health Center by calling 413-420-2200.