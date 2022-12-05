AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) is offering $75 gift cars to people who receive a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot.

DPH is sponsoring a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Monday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Bangs Community Center located at 70 Boltwood Walk in Amherst for both primary vaccine and boosters for residents 6 months or older.

For additional locations visit Mass.gov.

The $75 gift card incentive will be offered at select clinics to any Massachusetts resident who receives a vaccine or booster at the clinic. No ID or proof of health insurance is required, and the incentives will be available as long as supplies last.